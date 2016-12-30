Court listings from the Eastbourne area

The following are court results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court, which covers the Eastbourne area, for December 8 - 13

December 8:

Dennis Narine, 59, of De Roos Road, Eastbourne, was found guilty of two charges of intentionally touching a woman, over 16, in a sexual way without her consent. The offences took place at Eastbourne on February 6 and February 21. He was sentenced to 24 weeks in prison, suspended for one year. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was because he was a Pastor, putting himself forward as someone who vulnerable people could trust. The court also made a community order with a requirement of 120 hours of unpaid work and made two restraining orders. He was ordered to pay £625 in prosecution costs.

Laslo Tornyi, 35, of Enys Road, Eastbourne, was sentenced to eight weeks in prison after pleading guilty to driving a Mercedes vehicle on St Anne’s Road, Eastbourne, on November 10 while more than four times over the drink-drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 142 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35mg. Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was because of the high alcohol reading and that he posed a serious risk to himself and others. They also banned him from driving for three years.

Christopher Ball, 20, of Bourne Street, Eastbourne, stole a hedge trimmer, two boxes of cut glass, a collection of plates, a collection of cutlery and white pots, two electric guitars, a black Canon SLR camera, black tripod, plates, an i-Phone and watches from a property at Ninfield Road, Bexhill, between February 29 and April 29. He also pleaded guilty to making a false representation by selling items belonging to the victim, claiming he was selling them on her behalf. In addition he pleaded guilty to theft from an automatic meter and stealing a Samsung Galaxy phone, worth £400, from Bexhill on June 12. He admitted being in breach of a suspended sentence made by an earlier court for an offence of burglary with intent to steal. He was sentenced to a total of 52 weeks in prison. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was because it involved a breach of trust and that they were serious offences committed while a suspended sentence was in place.

December 12:

Melvyna Hawes, 21, of Chelworth Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Astra on Lindfield Road, Eastbourne, on August 23, while over the drink-drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 57 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35mg. She was fined £325 and banned from driving for one year.

December 9:

James Gibbins, 47, of Langley Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to being in breach of a restraining order by sending text messages. The offence took place at Eastbourne on September 6. He was fined £120.

Derek McClean, 56, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to causing £90 damage to a window. The offence took place at Eastbourne on August 23. He was given a one-year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £90 in compensation.

December 13:

Tony Bunting, 33, of Lower Road, Herstmonceux, pleaded guilty to driving a Citroen car on the A271 at Herstmonceux, on September 18, while more than twice over the drink-drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 81 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35mg. He was fined £400 and banned from driving for 21 months.

