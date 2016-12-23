Court listings from the Eastbourne area

The following are court results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court, which covers the Eastbourne area, for December 5 - December 8.

December 5:

Graham Keeley, 35, of Lewes Prison, pleaded guilty to entering the EF Language School, at Upper Avenue, Eastbourne, and stealing an iPad, worth £155, an i-Phone and two purses containing bank cards and ID cards. The offence took place on August 11. He was sentenced to 26 weeks in prison and ordered to pay £270 in compensation. Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was because of the burglary of a language school and that he had many previous similar offences.

Kayden Smith, 31, of The Drive, Hellingly, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at Hellingly on June 1. He was ordered to pay £100 in compensation.

December 7:

Christopher Ball, 20, of Bourne Street, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to being in breach of a non-molestation order by contacting a person when he was prohibited from doing so. The offence took place at Bexhill on November 9. Magistrates said he was also in breach of a suspended prison sentence, imposed by a court on November 11 for entering Pizza Base, in Bexhill, on October 16, with intent to steal money. The court decided it would be unjust to activate the sentence in view of the different offence.

Gary Hobden, 47, of Ashington Road, Eastbourne, was found guilty of assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Lottbridge Roundabout, Lottbridge Drove, Eastbourne, on October 25. The case was proved in the defendent’s absence and a warrant without bail issued by the court due to his failure to answer bail.

Karen Theodoulides, 43, of Willingdon Park Drive, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Fiat 500 on Lottbridge Drove, Eastbourne, on September 15, without due care and attention. She was fined £117 and her driving record endorsed with three penalty points.

Fabio Da Graco, 27, of Seaside Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to two charges of breaching a restraining order by contacting a person when forbidden by a court order to do so. The offences took place between September 4 and October 10. The court made a community order with a requirement of 100 hours of unpaid work.

Steven Hammond, 33, of Sydney Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Eastbourne on November 8. Magistrates adjourned sentencing to allow for pre-sentence reports to be drawn up and said they were keeping all sentencing options open. He was released on conditional bail.

December 8:

Joshua Curling, 20, of St Philips Avenue, Eastbourne, was found guilty of sending a communication of an indecent or grossly offensive nature for the purpose of causing distress or anxiety to the recipient. The court sentenced him to 18 weeks in prison, suspended for two years, and ordered him to pay £300 in compensation. Magistrates also made a community order with a three-month electronically monitored curfew between 9pm and 6am. They said the reason for the sentence was because of threats and comments to the same victim.

Lisa Finlayson, 27, of Martinique Way, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Fiat Punto on Prince William Parade, Eastbourne, on May 5 while over the drink-drive limit. She gave a blood alcohol reading of 105 milligrammes. The legal limit is 80mg. She also pleaded guilty to driving with cocaine in her bloodstream and to driving with no insurance on the same date. Magistrates adjourned sentencing to allow for reports to be drawn up and released her on bail.

Dean Moran, 33, of Carlisle Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to two charges of breaching a restraining order by contacting a person when forbidden by a court order to do so. The offences took place at Eastbourne on October 31 and November 4. The court made a community order with an alcohol treatment requirement.

Paul Caira, 39, of Ceylon Place, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall Vectra on Ceylon Place, Eastbourne, on August 6, with cocaine in his bloodstream. Magistrates banned him from driving for 20 months and made a community order with a requirement of an eight-week electronically monitored curfew.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk

2 Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/eastbourne.herald

3 Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.