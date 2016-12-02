Court listings from the Eastbourne area

The following are court results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court, which covers the Eastbourne area, for November 23.

November 23:

Matthew Bidmead, 34, of Jevington Gardens, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of the Class A drug diamorphine. The offence took place at Seaside Road, Eastbourne, on November 4. He also pleaded guilty to being in possession of a folding pocket knife on the same date and to being in possession of two tablets of the Class C drug Burenorphine. He was fined a total of £200 and given a one- year conditional discharge.

Raymond Hickman, 25, of Bedfordwell Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a black Suzuki vehicle on Seaside Road, Eastbourne, on September 9 with cocaine in his bloodstream. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance. He was fined a total of £240 and banned from driving for one year.

Derek McLean, 56, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to stealing Ibuprofen gel and a Hugo Boss scent gift set from Boots at the Arndale Centre, Eastbourne, worth £70.99, on November 3. He was given a six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £70.99 in compensation.

Julia Ripley, 50, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to having taken heroin and failing to attend an initial assessment to establish whether she was dependant upon, or had a propensity to misuse, a Class A drug. Magistrates adjourned sentencing and remanded her on unconditional bail.

Sonny Stevenson, 22, of Houghton Way, Hellingly, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis. The offence took place at Hailsham on September 29. He was given a one-year conditional discharge.

Agin Tosha, 22, of Upperton Gardens, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at Atlantis night club, at Eastbourne, on April 28. He was given a one-year conditional discharge and ordered to pay £50 compensation.

Martin Croud, 30, of Linden Close, Hampden Park, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cocaine. The offence took place at Eastbourne on September 29. He also pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis resin on the same date. The court made a community order and fined him £60 for the cannabis offence.

Lee Jardine, 33, of Malling Way, Bromley, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention. He also pleaded guilty to failing to report an accident. The offences took place at Hyde Gardens, Eastbourne, on May 24. He was fined a total of £265 and his driving record was endorsed with five penalty points.

Katy Mulley, 25, of Levett Avenue, Polegate, pleaded guilty to breaching a non-molestation order imposed by a court by placing a note in a bag. The offence took place at Hailsham on September 23. The court made a community order.

Ricardo Vieira, 27, of St Johns Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Citroen vehicle on St Johns Road, on September 21 without due care and attention. He also pleaded guilty to driving without insurance and to driving without a licence on the same date. He was fined a total of £267 and banned from driving for one year. Magistrates also ordered him to pay £145 compensation.

