Court listings from the Eastbourne area

The following are court results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court which covers the Eastbourne area, November 11 - November 21.

November 11:

Joshua Curling, 20, of St Philips Avenue, Eastbourne, was found guilty of sending a communication

that was of an indecent

or grossly offensive

nature. The offence took place at Eastbourne between October 13

and 25. He was remanded on bail until December

8 for pre-sentence

reports to be prepared. Magistrates said they were leaving all sentencing options open.

November 15:

Jay Maynard, 36, of Croxton Way, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. The offence took place at Eastbourne Railway Station on February 22. He was given a two-year conditional discharge and ordered to pay compensation of £50.

November 16:

Carly Bolton, 39, of Albion Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to stealing six cans of Pimms and six portions of cat food, worth £15.75, from Sainsburys Local at Seaside Road, Eastbourne, on September 4. She also pleaded guilty to stealing Pimms and Pot Noodles, worth £5.70 from the same shop on September 4. She was found guilty of a charge of common assault, which took place at Firle Road, Eastbourne, on September 4. The court adjourned sentencing and released her on bail with the condition that she does not enter any Sainsburys store in the UK.

Benjamin Pick-Up, 29, of Seven Acre Close, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to assault. The offence took place at Pevensey on April 22. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge.

Andre Bovell-Phillips, 20, of Hyperion Avenue, Polegate, pleaded guilty to being in possession of cannabis with intent to supply. The offence took place at Pevensey Road, Eastbourne, on May 28.

He was committed to

Lewes Crown Court for sentence.

George Dunn, 20, of St Johns Hill, Sevenoaks, Kent, pleaded guilty to being in possession of cannabis with intent to supply. The offence took place at Pevensey Road, Eastbourne, on May 28. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentence.

November 21:

Lenny Wright, 27. of Cambridge Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to stealing food, worth £8, from Poundland, at Priory Meadow, Hastings, on November 20. He also pleaded guilty to stealing wine, worth £16.98, from Tesco in Havelock Road, Hastings, and being in possession of a kitchen knife, in a public place, on the same date. He was sentecned to a total of 13 weeks in prison. Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was because of his habitual behaviour.

