Court listings from the Eastbourne area

The following are court results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court which covers the Eastbourne area, November 10 - November 11.

November 10:

Lily Baker, 23, of Wilmington Square, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to three charges of assaulting a police officer. The offences took place at Eastbourne on July 7. She also pleaded guilty to assault by beating, which took place at Brighton on August 20 and to assaulting a police officer and using threatening behaviour at Brighton on August 21. The court made a community order with a requirement of 120 hours of unpaid work. They also ordered her to pay a total of £100 in compensation and £100 in prosecution costs.

November 11:

Jason Gillett, 36, of Gournay Road, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour to a doctor and a nurse at Eastbourne District General Hospital on June 28. He was sentenced to five weeks in prison, suspended for six months and ordered to pay £100 in prosecution costs. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was that the offence took place in a hospital where the aggrieved were serving the public and that a weapon – a broken plate – was used to threaten them.

