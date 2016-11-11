Court listings from the Eastbourne area

The following are court results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court, which covers the Eastbourne area, from October 27 - November 8.

October 27:

Kieron Britton, 27, of Magnolia Walk, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis when required to do so by police. The offence took place at Moy Avenue, Eastbourne, on August 6. He was fined £390 and banned from driving for three years. He was ordered to pay £620 in prosecution costs.

Marc Piearcey, 36, of Adelaide Close, Worthing, was found guilty of driving a Mercedes Sprinter vehicle dangerously on Station Parade, Eastbourne, on August 15, after deliberately ramming a vehicle which had children in it. He was sentenced to four months in prison and banned from driving for 26 months. The court also ordered him to pay £250.

November 4:

Frederick Whitfield, 20, of Woburn Way, Eastbourne, avoided being sent to prison after failing to attend unpaid work sessions as part of a community order. It put him in breach of a six-month suspended prison sentence, imposed by an earlier court for driving whilst disqualified and two charges of making off without payment. Magistrates decided it would be unjust to activate the prison sentence as it was a ‘low level breach’, instead they made the community order more onerous by extending its period for one month.

Eric Spillett, 65, of Bushes Road, Whyteleafe, Surrey, pleaded guilty to failing to report an accident in which a person suffered personal injury, and to a further charge of driving without due care and attention. The offence took place at Sluice Lane, Pevensey, on March 25. He was fined £150 for each offence and ordered to pay £200 in prosecution costs. His driving record was endorsed with five penalty points.

Wesley Delaney, 29, of Hadlow Avenue, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified. The offence took place at Collington Avenue, Bexhill, on June 28. He also pleaded guilty to driving with no insurance and to wilfully obstructing a police officer on the same date. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work. He was fined £200 for the insurance offence and his driving record was endorsed with six penalty points.

November 8:

Scott Solway, 34, of Pembury Road, Eastbourne, was found guilty of taking a Ford Mondeo car without the owner’s consent. He was also found guilty of failing to provide a specimen for analysis, driving with no licence and insurance and using threatening behaviour. The offences took place at Ceylon Place, Eastbourne, on September 21. He was remanded in custody until November 14 to await sentencing.

Emily Pritchard, 29, of Butts Field, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to breaking a 50mph speed limit on the A27 at Lewes on March 10. She was fined £80 and her driving record was endorsed with three penalty points.

