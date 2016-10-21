Court listings from the Eastbourne area

The following are court results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court which covers the Eastbourne area from October 6 - October 12.

October 6:

Eryk Malolepszy, 22, of Melbourne Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to breaking a 30mph speed limit while driving a large goods vehicle on the A24 Broadwater Road, at Worthing on February 4. He was fined £80.

Katherine Ward, 43, of Dursley Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Renault Clio car on East Dean Road, East Dean, on September 18 while nearly three times over the drink- drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 97 microgrammes The legal limit is 35mg. She was banned from driving for 26 months and the court made a community order with a requirement of 150 hours of unpaid work.

James Matthews, 28, of Green Street, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to charges of assaulting a woman by beating her and of common assault.

The offences took place at Eastbourne on August 9.

He also pleaded guilty to damaging a pair of hair straighteners belonging to the victim.

The court made a community order with a requirement of 150 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates also issued a restraining order.

October 10:

Arthur Alekseev, 28, of San Juan Court, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour. The offence took place at Grand Parade, Eastbourne, on June 28. The court made a community order with a requirement of 150 hours of unpaid work. He was also ordered to pay £115 in compensation to his female victim.

October 12:

Emile Adams, 26, of Haystoun Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to causing £100 damage to an internal door at McDonalds, in Terminus Road, Eastbourne, on September 22. He also pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour on the same date. He admitted being in breach of a suspended sentence, imposed by Lewes Crown Court in July for an offence of dangerous driving. He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing and given a bail condition which excludes him from going to Terminus Road, or within 25 metres of any McDonalds outlet in the UK.

Lesley Hobbs, 68, of Lundy Walk, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to dishonestly failing to notify the Department of Work and Pensions of a change in circumstance that would affect her entitlement to Pension Credit.

She also pleaded guilty to dishonestly failing to notify Rother District Council of a change in circumstances that would affect her entitlement to housing benefit and council tax benefit.

She was sentenced to 12 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months.

The court also made a community order with a requirement of 180 hours of unpaid work. Magistrates said the reason for the sentence was because of a large amount of overpayment over a long period.

Frank Parry, 69, of Northcliffe Close, Seaford, pleaded guilty to driving a Vauxhall car on Stafford Road, Seaford, on September 23 while over the drink-drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 67 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35mg. He was fined £120 and banned from driving for 17 months.

Daniel Hughes, 29, of Blackmill Close, Bexhill, pleaded guilty to two charges of dishonestly making off without paying for fuel. The offences took place at Eastbourne, on July 13, and Hastings, on July 11.

He was fined a total of £100 and ordered to pay £129.67 in compensation.

