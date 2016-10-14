Court listings from the Eastbourne area

The following are court results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court which covers the Eastbourne area from October 3 - October 6.

October 3:

Graham Edwards, 52, of Groombridge Avenue, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to three charges of being in breach of a non-molestation order made by a court. The offences took place at Heathfield between July 5 and 11. He was fined a total of £750.

October 4:

Alexandru Barbulescu, 23, of Magdalen Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to speeding in a large goods vehicle at Eastbourne Road, Pevensey, on March 7. He was fined £120 and his driving record endorsed with three penalty points.

October 5:

Thomas Balsaitis, 34, of Blackthorn Close, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a breath specimen for analysis when required to do so by police. The offence took place at Eastbourne on September 10. The court made a community order with a requirement of 150 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for six months.

Anya Gutteridge, 28, of The Drive, Hellingly, pleaded guilty to two charges of assault by beating. The offences took place at Hellingly on July 5 and June 10. She was ordered to pay a total of £150 in compensation.

Lucie Hardy, 39, of Rowan Close, Heathfield, pleaded guilty to driving a Renault Clio at Horam on September 9 while nearly four times over the drink-drive limit. She gave a breath alcohol reading of 133 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35mg. She was sentenced to eight weeks in prison, suspended for one year. The court also made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work and banned her from driving for 32 months. Magistrates said the reason for the suspended prison sentence was that she had caused an accident and had children in the car at the time.

Scott Wickenden, 45, of Enys Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Mondeo on Lottbridge Drove, Eastbourne, on September 11 while more than three times over the drink-drive limit. He gave a breath alcohol reading of 111 microgrammes. The legal limit is 35mg. The court made a community order with a requirement of 80 hours of unpaid work and banned him from driving for two years.

Vanita Sood, 34, of Aldborough Road South, Ilford, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention at Compton Street, Eastbourne, on April 12. She was fined £100 and her driving record endorsed with three penalty points.

Jake Tame, 26, of The Belfry, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman by beating her. The offence took place at Hailsham on September 5. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £100 in compensation.

Yin Usher, 61, of Woodcroft Drive, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to failing to give information to police regarding the identity of a driver who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence. The offence took place at Eastbourne on September 11. She also pleaded guilty to driving without insurance and having no MOT test certificate. She was fined £200 and her driving record endorsed with six penalty points.

October 6:

Kieran Gilmore, 25, of Austen Walk, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to threatening unlawful violence. The offence took place at Terminus Road, Eastbourne, on September 15. He was sentenced to six months in prison. Magistrates said the reason for the custodial sentence was because it was ‘violent drunken behaviour in the town centre, outside McDonalds with a large number of passers-by’ and because of previous similar offending.

Jay Spinks, 35, of Compton Street, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to assault by beating. The offence took place at Upper Avenue, Eastbourne, on August 26. The court made a community order and ordered him to pay £85 in compensation.

