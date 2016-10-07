Court listings from the Eastbourne area

The following are court results from Hastings Magistrates’ Court which covers the Eastbourne area from September 20 - 29.

September 20:

Samuel Goodwin, 22, of St Philip’s Avenue, Eastbourne, was found guilty of causing harassment. He was found to have approached the victim on numerous occasions while he was at work and using verbal insults and threats. He was sentenced to four weeks in prison, suspended for six months. The court also made a community order and issued a restraining order, with a requirement not to enter the Arndale Centre. He was also ordered to pay £620 in costs.

Mark Moir, 50, of Midhurst Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to stealing a purse, worth £10, containing bank cards and £25 cash as well as a pair of sunglasses and a set of binoculars, of unknown value from a vehicle at Cobold Avenue, Eastbourne, on May 15. He also admitted stealing sunglasses, spectacles, charging cables, an i-pod, a car window blind, duster and CD case from a car at Ascham Place, Eastbourne, on August 4 and to being drunk and disorderly in a public place at Carlisle Road, Eastbourne, on August 4. The court made a community order with a drug rehabilitation requirement and imposed an eight-week electronically monitored curfew between 8am and 6am.

September 21;

Terry Cheeseman, 47, of The Haven, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to failing to notify Wealden District Council of a change in circumstances which could affect his entitlement to housing benefit. He also pleaded guilty to failing to notify the Department of Work and Pensions of a change in circumstances which could affect his entitlement to income support. He was given a two-year conditional discharge.

John Wickham, 47, of Salehurst Road, Eastbourne. was found guilty of driving a Vauxhall vehicle on the A2270 at Polegate without due care and attention. The offence took place on November 22 last year and the case was proved in his absence. He was fined £130 and his driving record endorsed with three penalty points.

Sebastian Mokrzycki, 31, of Danum Close, Hailsham, pleaded guilty to driving at Anglesea Avenue, Hailsham, on July 8 with cannabis in his bloodstream. He was fined £100 and banned from driving for one year.

Dominic Poole, 19, of Macquarie Quay, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to driving an Audi car on Pevensey Bay Road, Eastbourne, on July 11 with cannabis in his bloodstream. He was fined £200 and banned from driving for one year.

Kaylee Tyrer, 22, of the Hydneye, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to two charges of assault by beating. The offences took pace at Bolton Road, Eastbourne, on May 14. She was fined £50 and ordered to pay a total of £250 compensation.

Jack Cheetham, 19, of Percival Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in a public place. The offence took place at Cavendish Place, Eastbourne, on August 30. He also admitted being in breach of a 12-month conditional discharge, made by an earlier court for a public order offence and assaulting a police officer. He was fined £60.

Paul Lane, 36, of Mill Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a breath specimen for analysis when required to do so. The offence took place at Beachy Head Road, Eastbourne, on August 28. He was fined £230 and his driving record endorsed with 10 penalty points a well as being disqualified until he has passed a test.

September 29:

Dean George, 27, of Cottage Close, South Heighton, pleaded guilty to being in charge of a brown French Bordeaux Mastiff cross with Rhodesian Ridgeback dog, which was dangerously out of control. The offence took place at Seaford, on May 24, at the junction of Alfriston Road and Vale Road. A woman and her dog were injured in the incident. The court made a community order with a requirement of 120 hours of unpaid work and ordered him to pay £200 in compensation.

Andrew Stewart, 48, of Attfield Walk, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to being in possession of a quantity of cannabis. The offence took place at Eastbourne on May 25. He was fined £100.

