COURT LISTINGS: Eastbourne area from September 8-19

The following are court results for the Eastbourne area at Hastings Magistrates’ Court from September 8-19:

September 8:

Salar Abdolla, trading as Zagros, of Tanbridge Road, Eastbourne, has been committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing after pleading guilty to 10 charges of possessing hand rolling tobacco which did not bear health warning and product information required by law. The charges relate to 64 packets of Marlboro Gold hand rolling tobacco, 25 packets of Golden Virginia, 56 packets of Amber Leaf, 19 packets of Cutters Choice, four packets of Camel, 45 packets of L&M cigarettes, 29 packets of NZ Super Slims cigarettes, 35 packets of Pect 20s cigarettes and 42 packs of Minsk Super Slim cigarettes. Pleas of guilty were also indicated in relation to three charges of selling goods, further packets of cigarettes appearing to be Mayfair, contrary to the Trade Marks Act 1994.

The hearing was adjourned to Lewes Crown Court until October 5.

September 11:

Jack Saunders, 27, of Seaside Road, Eastbourne, will be sentenced later this month after being found guilty of driving a white transit van in Jevington Gardens without a licence and insurance and while over the drug limit. Saunders was remanded on unconditional bail until sentencing.

Mahamoud Mahamoud, 31, of Terminus Road, Eastbourne, pleaded guilty to damaging two CCTV cameras at Mace in Langney Road on July 2. He was ordered to pay £100 compensation. He also admitted possessing cannabis and magistrates ordered the drugs be destroyed.

September 12:

An Eastbourne teenager has pleaded not guilty to resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer. The 14-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at the Youth Court in Hastings and was remanded on unconditional bail until a trial in October.

September 14:

Luke Parker, 28, of Cheviot Close, Eastbourne, has been given a 12-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months after being found guilty of assaulting a woman. He was also given a restraining order and ordered to pay costs of £620 and a victim surcharge of £115.

Dermott Hinze, 30, of Willingdon Road, Eastbourne, has been given a community order after being found guilty of assaulting a woman. He was ordered to pay £300 court costs and a victim surcharge of £85.

September 18:

Daniel Maynard, 35, of Croxden Way, Willingdon Trees, has been given a community order with 40 hours unpaid work after pleading guilty to contacting a woman he was prohibited from doing so by a non-molestation order. A restraining order was made and Maynard was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and court costs of £200.

September 19:

Sunni Nathan George Collar, 21, of Bodmin Close, Eastbourne, admitted breaching a restraining order and was given a community order. The restraining order was renewed and Collar was ordered to pay £85 court costs and a victim surcharge of £85.