CountyClean moves to new Eastbourne home

Fast growing environmental waste company CountyClean has moved into the largest office within Pacific House on Eastbourne’s Sovereign Harbour Innovation Park.

CountyClean Group occupies an office spanning half of the top floor of the contemporary Pacific House building.

Opening of new CountyClean premises in Eastbourne SUS-171024-092936001

Its new premises were officially opened by Stephen Lloyd MP earlier this month.

The company provides liquid waste management services across the south east and London.

It started in 2007 and has grown into a multi-million pound business with a fleet of 27 vehicles, 50 staff and vacancies for five more.

The firm has expanded from its original household services to include commercial and industrial waste disposal plus emergency response to spills and floods.

It has set up a civil engineering division to repair, service and instal pumping and drainage systems.

Last year it opened its own waste treatment and recycling facility.

It has also just started a road sweeping operation.

The company moved to Pacific House from converted farm buildings near Herstmoncuex which it had outgrown.

Managing director Mike Walker said, “In May 2007 my wife Debbie and I arrived at our new premises for CountyClean Environmental Services Ltd with a five year old tanker and our first job booking so I jumped in the tanker and began our very first customer relationship.

“Since then we have become CountyClean Group – a multi-million pound turnover business rapidly approaching 55 staff over three locations and a growing fleet of almost 30 commercial vehicles.”