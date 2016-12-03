COUNTY NEWS: Sussex police officer suspended after allegations of ‘selling threesome romps with woman’

A Sussex police officer has been suspended from duty after allegedly selling threesomes with a woman on an escort site while on sick leave.

According to the national press today (Saturday, December 3), PC Daniel Moss, 41, who is based in Hastings, is believed to have sold a half-an-hour romp with the woman for £120 to an undercover Sun news reporter.

Both are alleged to have made thousands on an adult services website.

If proved to be true, the officer has not broken the law as selling sex in private is not a criminal offence.

It is only a criminal offence to solicit in a public place or to profit from prostitution by running a brothel or pimping.

However the police code of ethics states officers must ‘avoid any activities that may bring the police service into disrepute and damage the relationship of trust and ­confidence between the police and the public’.

According to the national press, it is believed the officer and the woman first launched a prostitution business in July after the Hastings officer was signed off on sick leave.

A source told the Sun newspaper, PC Moss had been off from work for the past three or months due to ‘stress’.

Sussex Police is now investigating the allegations.

A spokesman said: “PC Daniel Moss is an officer based in Hastings. He has been suspended from duty while the allegations are investigated. We can’t say any more at this point.”

