COUNTY NEWS: Sussex nurses star alongside Prince Harry in charity single

Two Sussex nurses sang with the stars in a new charity single and music video that features Prince Harry.

Sussex WellChild children’s nurses Shelagh King and Liz Foster recorded the single to raise money for WellChild, the national charity for sick children, which is out now.

Prince Harry appearing in the WellChild 'Bad Day' music video

The single is a cover of Daniel Powter’s ‘Bad Day’ and is sung by the WellChild Nurse and Families choir and features chart-topping band Scouting For Girls and rising X-Factor star Josh Daniel.

Shelagh King, who covers West Sussex, and Liz Foster, who has recently moved to work in the Children and Young Person’s Continuing Care Team covering East Sussex, alongside the new WellChild Nurse, Angela Little, have arranged and coordinated the care needed for families in Sussex whose children have significant health needs so they can be together at home with the necessary practical and medical support.

Shelagh and Liz took part in the recording of the single at the famous Metropolis studios in London earlier this year to become part of the WellChild choir, which appears on the single.

The single was unveiled for the first time at the WellChild Awards at the Dorchester earlier this month and is now available on iTunes.

The video features footage of children singing and the important work that WellChild does, as well as a cameo from Prince Harry.

Liz said: “We had a fantastic day recording the single and it sounds really good now it has been finished, I can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”

Shelagh added: “By downloading the single you will be supporting WellChild’s amazing work and it would be great if as many people as possible could get a copy.

“Sussex is fortunate to have two WellChild Nurses, which has already allowed us to help hundreds of families in the county be together at home.

“This isn’t the case everywhere in the UK so WellChild needs funds so that every child with exceptional health needs can have access to a WellChild Nurse.”

To pre-order the single, search ‘WellChild Bad Day’ on iTunes or simply click here.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.