COUNTY NEWS: Sussex mum’s Christmas ‘ruined’ after flat flooded due to Storm Angus

A mother from Sussex and her two young children may have to be housed in emergency accommodation after Storm Angus wrecked their flat on Sunday night (November 20).

Chelsea Welch, who lives in Hastings, said the high winds and torrential rain have caused extensive damage and flooding to her home.

She said: “The tiles have come off the roof and as a result the attic has flooded.

“My ceiling has fallen down in the lounge and there is water all over my kids’ bedrooms, on the DVD player, toys, carpets, literally everything.

“Everything in the children’s bedrooms has been damaged.

“I have a seven-month-old baby girl and a four-year-old son, who suffers from asthma, and both my children have got severe colds.”

The storm also cut off the electricity supply and rainwater got into the sockets, Chelsea, who has lived at the flat for almost five years, added.

She said: “We are living out of one room at the moment and I had to take my children to my mother’s late on Sunday night because their bedrooms were completely trashed.

“Our Christmas is ruined and I’m trying to find temporary accommodation.”

