COUNTY NEWS: Storm Brian hits Sussex

Gale force winds are predicted across Sussex today as Storm Brian hits southern and western areas of the UK.

Gusts as fast as 70 miles per hour are predicted on the coast with heavy rain creating a risk of huge waves.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “These high winds could cause damage, traffic disruption and - as they coincide with high tides - some potentially dangerous waves.”

According to the Met Office the Atlantic Storm also poses a risk of coastal flooding.

Traffic disruptions are predicted in parts of the county, with disruption to rail services already causing delays for passengers.

This morning Souther Rail tweeted: “Due to severe weather conditions train services running across the whole Southern network may be cancelled or delayed. #StormBrian.”

A 50mph speed restriction imposed on coastal rail services between 10am and 10pm, affecting the Uckfield and East Grinstead lines and the route between Redhill and Tonbridge, according to a spokesperson.

Fire and rescue services on both sides of the county have issued flood warnings for the coast.

The Coastguard Team tweeted: “Please don’t put yourself at risk trying to get photos or video of #StormBrian - a photo isn’t worth risking your life for. #StaySafe.”

So-called ‘weather bomb’ Storm Brian has already led to the cancellation of a number of Bonfire Night events scheduled in parts of the county, for safety reasons.

The Met Office announced a Yellow ‘Be Aware’ weather warning earlier in the week warning people of severe conditions and the potential risks when heading outside.

Brian is the second named storm to hit the UK this Autumn following Storm Aileen, which brought high winds and travel disruption to parts of the country in September.

