COUNTY NEWS: Royal visitor coming to Sussex tomorrow

A member of the Royal family will be gracing Sussex with their prescence tomorrow (Friday, October 28).

Prince Philip, 95, will formally open and take a flight on Brighton’s i360, the seafront’s newest tourist attraction.

The Duke of Edinburgh will meet design engineers, members of the construction team and representatives of Brighton and Hove City Council before unveiling a plaque and signing the visitor’s book.

His Royal Highness has a special interest in design and engineering and is officially involved with more than 25 engineering institutions worldwide, including the Royal Academy of Engineers and the Institution of Structural Engineering.

The i360 is the world’s first vertical cable car and was designed by the same architecture firm as the London Eye.

It stands at a height of 162 metres and holds the Guinness World Record for the World’s Most Slender Tower, with a diameter of 3.9 metres at its widest point.

The observation pod rises from ground level to 138 metres above Brighton beach, offering a unique view of the city, the South Downs and the south coast.