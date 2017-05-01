COUNTY NEWS: Out-of-control bonfire sets vehicles and buildings alight

An out-of-control bonfire which destroyed vehicles and damaged outbuildings was quelled by firefighters after a two-and-a-half hour operation.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service were called to a property on Church Road in Mountfield on Saturday at 20.15pm.

A bonfire had become out of control and spread to three nearby outbuildings.

Three fire engines were sent from Battle, Hastings and Broad Oak to fight the blaze, and one of the outbuildings was well alight when the fire service arrived.

A main jet, two hose reels and a hydrant were used to put out the fire.

As well as the three outbuildings, two vehicles, including a van, were also badly damaged.

Fire crews put out a blaze caused by an out of control bonfire which also damaged two vehicles. Picture: Battle Fire Station

No-one was hurt by the fire and it is being treated as accidental, the fire service said.

Fire crews left the scene just before 11pm.