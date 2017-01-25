COUNTY NEWS: Marina sealed off by police

A marina in Sussex has been closed by police after a man fell from a bridge this morning (January 25).

Sussex Police has closed the access road into Brighton Marina while it deals with the incident.

A police spokesman said: “Police and ambulance services are dealing with an incident at Brighton Marina where it appears a man has fallen from a bridge. Emergency services were called to the scene at 7.19am on Wednesday (January 25). There are no further details at this time.”

A tweet by Brighton and Hove Buses said services could not serve the area this morning, as Brighton Marina is ‘closed’.