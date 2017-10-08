COUNTY NEWS: Man collapses at half marathon

A man taking part in a half marathon event earlier today collapsed and was rushed to hospital, the co-organisers have confirmed.

Stuart Mills, Everyone Active’s contract manager in Chichester, said: “I can confirm that a gentleman collapsed while participating in the Chichester Half Marathon today (Sunday, October 8).

“Medical professionals were at the event and attended to the gentleman very quickly before he was taken to hospital in an ambulance.

“Our thoughts are with him and his family and we hope he makes a full recovery.”

The man’s condition is currently unclear.

Almost 1,000 people took part in the event, which is run by Chichester charity Children on the Edge, in partnership with Everyone Active.

http://www.chichester.co.uk/sport/more-sports/video-chichester-half-marathon-2017-all-the-starters-1-8186987

