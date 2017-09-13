COUNTY NEWS: Glyndebourne’s salute to ‘inspirational’ Sir Peter Hall

Glyndebourne has paid tribute to theatre giant Sir Peter Hall, who died on Monday at the age of 86.

The founder of the Royal Shakespeare Company and former National Theatre director was Artistic Director at the opera house from 1984 until 1990.

Glyndebourne’s Executive Chairman Gus Christie said Sir Peter was an inspirational opera director and much-loved friend.

“He was influential in the decision to build a larger theatre for Glyndebourne, which resulted in the creation of the new opera house nearly 25 years ago,” said Mr Christie.

“The productions he created were timeless – as you can tell by the many occasions we have revived them. Sir Peter’s relationship with my father, George Christie, was one characterised by deep friendship and mutual respect.

“Sir Peter created 19 productions for Glyndebourne and perhaps his best loved work at Glyndebourne is his production of Benjamin Britten’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

“First staged in 1981, it has been revived five times since, and returned as recently as last year, when Glyndebourne members voted this jewel-like, magical show their favourite production of the season.

“One audience member described it as, ‘the most beautiful thing I have ever seen on any stage’.

“Our thoughts are with his family.”