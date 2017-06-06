COUNTY NEWS: Fundraising campaign launched for disabled Sussex teen

The family of a teenager from Sussex who has been left paralysed from the chest downwards have started a fundraising drive to improve his quality of life.

Callum Hunter, 15, from Bexhill, suddenly lost the use of his legs on May 16 due to a spinal stroke while he was at school.

Callum with his dad

His father, Lewis, said his wife received a call from Bexhill Academy, saying their son was ill and could not walk, so she drove to the school to collect him and take him to the Conquest Hospital.

He said: “My son is now in King’s College Hospital after suffering a spinal stroke and is paralysed from the chest downwards. Soon he will be transferred to Stoke Mandeville Hospital for rehabilitation and physiotherapy.”

A spinal stroke is usually called spinal infarction or spinal artery syndrome (SAS). SAS is a rare condition in which large vessels feeding the spinal cord or the spinal cord itself has an interruption in blood flow. This can cause paralysis depending on what level of the spine is affected.

Lewis said: “This is a very rare condition, especially among young people. It means from the chest down Callum has no feeling nor use of his legs and this will mean the use of a wheelchair for the rest of his life. There is no way it can be reversed.”

He added the family was trying to raise as much money as possible towards a new wheelchair for the teenager, plus modifications to the family home, which will have to be made.

A £2,500 target was set up, which has already been smashed, as almost £4,000 has been raised.

Callum had his 15th birthday in hospital last Thursday (June 1).

His dad said Callum had dreams of working with animals as a vet nurse and had wanted to do his training at Plumpton College once he left school.

Lewis said: “The way Callum has taken this has been amazing and he is coping with it well. It’s a big change to take on and Callum is a determined young soul.”

To donate towards the family’s cause, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/MrC.

