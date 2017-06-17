COUNTY NEWS: Fire breaks out in Sussex office block

A fire broke out on the fifth floor of a commercial office block in Sussex this afternoon (June 17), according to East Sussex Fire and Rescue.

A spokesman for the service said a call came in 4.10pm with reports of a fire in Queen’s Road, Brighton.

The spokesman added: “We sent six fire engines and three officers to the scene as standard procedure.

“No people had to be rescued from the commercial building.

“Crews from Preston Circus, Roedean, Hove, Newhaven and Lewes attended and swiftly dealt with the fire on an external patio on the 5th floor.

“The cause was accidental.

“Crews used two breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet.”

Fire crews remained on the scene to damp down and ventilate the building before standing down shortly before 5.30pm.

The spokesman said: “One appliance remains at the scene but crews have now stood down.”