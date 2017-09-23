COUNTY NEWS: Family of Sussex murder victim pay tribute to ‘amazing father’

The family of Sussex murder victim, Tony Williams, have paid tribute to him.

The 37-year-old was stabbed to death at a property in Park Way, Horsham, on Tuesday (September 19).

The scene in Horsham following the murder investigation. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

Two men have been charged with the murder. Read our other story on our website.

The family said: “Tony was an amazing father, partner, son, brother and friend. He had a heart of gold and always put others before himself.

“He was supportive, kind and caring to all he met.

“He was inquisitive about life, he always talked about new places, new ideas and ways in which he could change the world for the better.

Police at the scene. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

“He was full of laughter, always smiling and full of love.

“He was popular and well known among the local community and will be sadly missed by all of us.

“His memory will always live on in his children.”

The family have asked for privacy during this distressing time.

Detective Chief Inspector Emma Heater said: “Our thoughts are with the family of Anthony Williams who have lost a son, brother and dad.

“This was a violent attack and I am encouraging anyone who has any information regarding this incident to have the courage to come forward and speak to the police.”