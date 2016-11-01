COUNTY NEWS: Bonfire stalwarts’ ashes to be launched in a firework

Two long-standing members of a Sussex bonfire society will be given a fitting send off when their ashes are launched in a rocket at the end of this year’s firework display.

John Izod and Jimper Sutton, both stalwarts of Rye Bonfire Society, passed away earlier this year - John in April and Jimper in June.

The society feels that sending the duo out in a blaze of glory would be a fitting tribute to the larger-than-life characters.

Neale East, secretary of the society, said: “As a fitting and moving finale to this year’s display, Rye Bonfire will be launching ashes of two of its well loved members, John Izod and Jimper Sutton, in the last rocket!

“John and Jimper both sadly passed away this year, but listen carefully on the night for the sound of a couple of chuckles...”

Neale said he believes this is a first for Rye Bonfire Society.

He said: “I am certain that this has never been done before in Rye, but am not sure who came up with the idea - over a couple of pints one evening I suspect!”

The plan has the full backing of John and Jimper’s families.

Neale said: “It has the full support of both families.

“John Izod’s son is coming from Canada to be here for the occasion.”

He added: “We have received overwhelming support from members, family and public.”

Rye Bonfire takes place on Saturday November 12.

The procession will start from Mason Road, on the Tilling Green Estate at 7.50pm.

The route will follow Ferry Road to the Crown Inn, turn left into Cinque Ports Street, Tower Street, through Landgate Arch, Hilders Cliff (East Cliff) in to High Street, The Mint, Wish Ward, Cinque Ports Street, Tower Street, Landgate, into Bedford Place and on to the bonfire site.

The bonfire will be lit at 8.45pm before the grand firework display kicks off at 9pm.

