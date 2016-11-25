COUNTY NEWS: Artificial wave machine set to thrill surfers

Sussex surfing fans were on a roll today (Friday, November 25) with news that an artificial wave machine is coming to the county.

The Flowrider attraction will be the first in the South East.

It has been earmarked for a £multi-million new leisure centre and will allow surfers to get their adrenaline rush whatever the wind and weather conditions.

The opportunity to experience Flowrider’s artificial waves will be in Eastbourne, where plans have been unveiled for a state-of-the art facility.

The leisure centre is to be built in the car park next to the town’s existing Sovereign Centre on the seafront.

The ambitious blueprint for the £24million complex looks set to be approved by Eastbourne Borough Council next month.

Building work on the new facility is set to begin in May 2017 and, when it is completed, the Sovereign Centre will be demolished.

In addition to Flowrider, the building will boast a gym, a six lane pool, a fun pool, a learner pool, a sports hall and a trampoline hall.

Council leader David Tutt said the Sovereign Centre, built in the 1970s, was “looking tired” and instead of spending millions revamping it the authority wanted to build something “sparkling and new”.

