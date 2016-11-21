Countdown to Christmas lights switch-on in Hailsham

The festive season really gets under way in Hailsham this week with the Christmas lights switch-on this Friday (November 25), complete with carols and festive refreshments.

Acclaimed photographer Antony Penrose will press the button to turn on the town’s Christmas lights in Vicarage Field at 6pm, alongside the lucky winners of the Best Christmas Pizza Design competition (organised by Domino’s Pizza in partnership with Hailsham Town Council) which will be announced before the switch-on.

Festive entertainment will include a performance from the Peter Willson Choir at 5pm, and carol singing from students of Hailsham Community College and Grovelands Community Primary School will be provided at 5.30pm, leading up to the Christmas lights switch-on at 6pm.

There will also be a candy floss stall (provided by Hailsham Lions) and a tombola.

Santa and his Sleigh (courtesy of Hailsham Rotary Club) will be handing out free sweets to children and Hailsham FM will be playing Christmas music throughout the event.

Hailsham Parish Church will be hosting its Open Church from 6.30pm to 7.30pm at which free coffee, tea and hot chocolate will be served.

Cllr Amanda O’Rawe, Deputy Town Mayor and Chairman of the town council’s Communities Committee, said, “Christmas in Hailsham is a special experience and with the switching on of the Christmas lights just days away and the Christmas Extravaganza taking place next month, the town is very much ‘Open for Christmas’.”

