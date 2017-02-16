Council officers tour Eastbourne’s new creative hub

Senior council officers have been given a tour of Eastbourne’s new creative and cultural hub.

Leader of Eastbourne Borough Council Cllr David Tutt, the council’s Chief Executive Robert Cottrill and Director of Tourism and Enterprise Phil Evans were given a tour of the Devonshire Collective venues, which are now open to the public.

The Devonshire Collective CIC (Community Interest Company) was created by a council-led initiative following a grant successfully applied for from the government’s Coastal Community Fund.

The venues provide artists’ studios, makerspaces, a workshop, gallery, café and space available for events and training.

Cllr Tutt said, “This is a fantastic boost for Eastbourne’s thriving creative sector, providing a great opportunity to develop local emerging artists and getting people engaged in creative projects.

“In addition, the Devonshire Collective is playing a crucial role in stimulating the regeneration of this part of Devonshire Ward which connects the town centre and seafront.”

The Devonshire Collective comprises three buildings.

DC1 is at 67-69 Seaside Road and houses a contemporary café and gallery with space available for events, workshops, seminars and training.

DC2 at 137-139 Seaside Road – formerly the Cash Converters building - houses artists’ studios and two makerspaces, Eastbourne Studio Pottery and The Print Room, offering a wide range of accessible courses for all levels.

Finally, DC3 at 1-5 Seaside houses the Workshop, a multi-purpose space for making, building and classes.

The Royal Hippodrome Theatre and Leaf Hall Community Arts Centre are also associate venues.