Council garages to be sold off

A former pie factory and 26 council owned garages in Eastbourne are among the lots going under the hammer at a property auction next month.

The ex-factory at 4a Wellesley Road has planning permission for four houses and a guide price of £260,000.

4A Wellesley Road, Eastbourne SUS-170822-133248001

The 26 garages across Eastbourne are coming up at the auction as investment opportunities in three separate lots under instructions from the council and include 14 next to Iden Street, seven behind Midhurst Road and five at the side of Etchingham Road.

They are all coming up at the Clive Emson land and property auction in Brighton on Wednesday September 13.

A substantial block of three self-contained flats at 64 Seaside is also going under the hammer.