Council asks for the public to speak out over the A27

Eastbourne Borough Council is asking people to give their opinions about travelling along the A27 east of Lewes between Polegate and Lewes.

Answers to the short questionnaire will be incorporated into a review by the Council’s Scrutiny Committee and a subsequent report for Highways England about the need for further investment into this busy stretch of road.

The survey is designed to assess the level of local demand for expenditure and improvements to this section of the A27, and provide this information to Highways England.

This council consultation will run until January 27, 2017, and is available at www.eastbourne.gov.uk/residents/streets-parking-and-travel/opinions-on-the-a27. Residents, businesses and anyone else using this road is encouraged to take part, and key agencies such as the emergency services will also be contributing their views.

The questionnaire runs alongside a public consultation organised by Highways England about proposed junction and A27 upgrades between Lewes and Polegate under a £75 million improvement plan.