Council adds pub to £44m project

A town centre pub has been bought by Eastbourne council so it can be tied in with a multi-million redevelopment of the area.

Exact figures for the deal to buy the Buccaneer Pub in Compton Street have not been released, but the authority finalised the purchase last month.

A council spokesperson said the sale was a move to ‘consolidate the estate within Devonshire Park so it can be tied in with all the redevelopment work currently taking place’.

The area – including the Congress Theatre, Devonshire Park Theatre, the tennis centre and Winter Garden – is currently undergoing a £44 million refurbishment.

The spokesperson said the council was now running the hostelry, which also has a restaurant.

“The council completed the purchase in mid-June and over the coming months will be exploring ways to improve the interior and to develop the catering offer whilst maintaining the integrity of the original design.”

The pub, owned by Mitchells and Butler, has a striking neo-classical appearance and was designed by Victorian architect Henry Ward, who was also responsible for a number of large public buildings in East Sussex.