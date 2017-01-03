Could you volunteer for Age Concern’s befriending service?

Age Concern Eastbourne is dedicated to combating loneliness among older people and is callimng for new volunteers to help with its befriending service for 2017.

The befriending service covers the Eastbourne, Willingdon, Polegate, Pevensey and Westham areas, where the charity aim to provide older, socially isolated people with a regular volunteer companion to have a chat and a cup of tea.

In addition, Age Concern provides a Forget-Me-Not service, which is a telephone befriending service. Volunteers provide a weekly telephone call to have a chat and help to brighten someone’s day.

Both services are available to anyone over the age of 50 who spends the majority of their time alone. All of the befriending services are LGBT friendly, with the option of an LGBT volunteer in addition to the membership of the charity’s over 50s Rainbow Social group.

They also run a Friendship Circle every Saturday from 10am to noon at the William and Patricia Venton Centre.

To find out more about the befriending team call 01323 749034 or 07516 670654 or drop in to the centre – there is always a particularly warm welcome for anyone new.

Anyone interested in becoming a Befriending or Forget-Me-Not volunteer please contact the Independence Support Team on 01323 749034

Those who volunteers will recieve training, support and advice. They will also find it a rewarding experience as they will make such a difference to the lives of older people.