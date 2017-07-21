Cooker fire in Eastbourne

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service was called to a fire yesterday (Thursday) in Susans Road, Eastbourne.
Two fire engines and an aerial ladder platform attended the incident at 5.14pm.
There had been a cooker fire which was out on arrival.
East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service was called to a fire yesterday (Thursday) in Susans Road, Eastbourne.
Two fire engines and an aerial ladder platform attended the incident at 5.14pm.
There had been a cooker fire which was out on arrival.
Almost Done!
Registering with Eastbourne Herald means you're ok with our terms and conditions.