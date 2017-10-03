Controversial Eastbourne pier owner ‘willing’ to start talks to help Hastings Pier

The owner of Eastbourne Pier has revealed he has been approached by people in Hastings asking if he would be interested in taking over struggling Hastings Pier.

The charity, which runs the attraction, revealed yesterday (Monday, October 2) it made insufficient money this summer to cover costs and staff are being made redundant.

Now Sheikh Abid Gulzar, who bought Eastbourne Pier in 2015, says he has been approached by concerned people in Hastings.

Mr Gulzar said: “I am very proud of Eastbourne Pier and what I have achieved in the past two years.

“What has been going on at Hastings is clearly very sad. It’s never nice to hear of cuts and redundancies.

“Of course this does go to show how tough it can be running a pier - I’ve had to work very hard in Eastbourne.

“I would be willing to start talks with the trustees of the Hastings Pier charity.

“I believe it offers some real opportunities if managed in the right and proper way.

“I would be very happy to share my expertise and experience to support Hastings.”

