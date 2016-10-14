Controversial Brodrickland homes plan given go ahead

A controversial development to build 425 homes on land between Eastbourne and Willingdon was yesterday (Thursday) given outline planning permission.

Members of Wealden District Council approved the plans by developers Catesby Estates Ltd to build houses on 92 acres of land at Brodricklands and Hamlands Farm.

Councillors agreed the site is suitable for much needed housing stock and the development would not negatively impact on surrounding areas.

But opponents against the development, on land within Willingdon and Jevington parish, say the plan is a massive over-development and would place more strain on already overstretched services like schools and medical centres.

Eastbourne and Willingdon MP Caroline Ansell was at the meeting and said she was disappointed.

“The committee raised all the significant issues and conditions placed on it subsequently may mean it never comes to pass,” said the MP.

“I will be following this process closely, most especially to ensure the delivery of the medical centre and primary school on a nearby site which could yet be in the balance.”