Concerns for missing teenager from Eastbourne

Police are growing concerned for a missing teenager from Eastbourne.

Sussex Police say 15-year-old Charlie Crookes, left his home in the town around 3.30pm on Sunday (October 23) and was believed to have got a train from Hampden Park railway station.

He was seen in Feltham near Hounslow in London on Tuesday (October 25) and indicated he was returning to Sussex,but has not returned home. Police say he could be in the Eastbourne or Brighton area.

He is descrined as white, slim, 5ft 11in with short dark hair. He was last seen wearing a blue and black Nike jumper, light blue skinny jeans and a blue Bench jacket.

Anyone who has seen him or knows where he is, is asked to contact police on 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting serial 871 of 23/10.

