Concern over dogs left in vehicle in Eastbourne shopping centre car park

Police were called over concerns for the welfare of two dogs left in a hot car for around two hours this afternoon (Tuesday).

The alarm was raised after the two dogs were spotted inside a vehicle in the Arndale Centre car park with windows left slightly open, but the vehicle had warmed up and they had no access to water.

Officers were called after members of the public said the animals appeared to be becoming distressed at around 2.30pm.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Despite announcements at the shopping centre, the dogs were left for around two hours and the owners were given words of advice by officers who met them upon their return.”

The RSPCA advises people to call 999 if a dog in a hot car is showing signs of heatstroke, which includes drowsiness, vomiting and excessive panting.

Visit www.askthe.police.uk/content/Q21.htm for advice on what to do if you see an animal in distress in a vehicle and see the RSPCA’s advice at www.rspca.org.uk/adviceandwelfare/pets/dogs/health/dogsinhotcars.