Concern for Polish man who went missing from hospital

Police are concerned for the welfare of a Polish man who was being treated at Eastbourne District General Hospital before walking out on Tuesday evening (July 4).

Mariusz Chochol, 34, was receiving attention for a serious injury to his left arm after being taken in by ambulance just before 8pm.

He was in an agitated state and there was difficulty in communicating with him, even though a friend was there to interpret.

He left at 11pm and his friend, who has not been identified, left in a taxi a short while later.

Mariusz is described as white, 5’7”, of stocky build, clean shaven with short blond hair.

At the time he was wearing a white Adidas T-shirt with blue shoulder panels and a light blue central back panel, dark blue Adidas trousers and had a bandage on his left arm.

Anyone who has seen him or who knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact Sussex Police on 101 quoting serial 1669 of 04/07.