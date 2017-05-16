Concern for missing woman who may be in Eastbourne

Police are growing concerned for a missing woman with connections to Eastbourne who may have travelled to the town.

Christine Juniper was last seen at her home in Plovers Road, Horsham, at around 10pm on Sunday night (May 14).

It is unclear if she left the house on Sunday night or early on Monday morning (May 15). She hasn’t taken any personal items with her like a mobile phone and it is unlike her not to be in touch with her family and not return home.

PC Kala Notton said, “This is totally out of character for Christine who has never been missing before and her family are very concerned about her.

“She lives in Horsham with her husband but has connections to Crawley, Worthing and Eastbourne and could have travelled to any of these places. Christine has been suffering with hearing loss recently and hasn’t taken her medicine with her.

“We believe Christine, who is 63, may be wearing black trousers, a navy blue jacket and a blue cardigan. She is white, 5ft 4ins tall with shoulder length grey hair.”

Anyone who sees her or knows where she is, is asked to contact police online at https://www.sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ 101 or 999 quoting serial 501 of 15/05.