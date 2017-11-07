Concern for missing woman

Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing woman who may be in the Hastings, St Leonards or Eastbourne areas.

Sophia Willis, 24, from St Leonards, was last seen at 2.20pm on Tuesday (November 7) outside the Conquest Hospital on The Ridge.

Officers said she is described as white, 5’ 6”, with shoulder length blonde hair with brown roots. She was wearing a navy winter coat with fur hood, black leggings, a grey jumper dress and trainers and was carrying a black and white bag.

Anyone with any information is urged to call 999 quoting serial 768 of 07/11.