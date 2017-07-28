Concern for missing teenager Tyreek Marke

Police are looking for missing teenager Tyreek Marke, known as TJ, from Hailsham.

Sixteen-year-old Tyreek was last seen in the area on Wednesday July 26 and it is believed he could still be in the area or in Woking, Surrey.

He is described as being of Asian appearance, 5’ 11”, of slim build, short straight black hair and brown eyes, police say.

The teenager has a distinctive dog bite scar on both cheeks, according to police.

He was wearing a black gilet jacket, grey long-sleeve top, black jogging bottoms and black and white trainers.

If you have any information on where Tyreek is please report it online quoting reference 912 of 26/07.