Concern for missing Jamie Douglas

Sussex Police are concerned for missing Jamie Douglas from Polegate.

Forty-five-year-old Mr Douglas was last seen leaving his home in Windmill Road on Thursday morning (September 21) at 6.30am and went to work before going to a work appointment in Hove.

He did not return to work in the afternoon and has not been seen at home which is out of character, according to police.

Missing person co-ordinator Shannon Marchesani said: “We and his family are growing very concerned for Jamie and we are urging anyone who might have seen him to get in touch.

“Jamie is white, 5’ 9” with short brown hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing a T-shirt and carpenter-style trousers.”