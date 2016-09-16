OUT IN THE FIELD: Good manners show people respect

How very ungentlemanly of the Wealden District Council leader Robert Standley who, when he was asked by Eastbourne council leader David Tutt for the okay to speak at a planning meeting yesterday (Thursday) about 425 homes being built between Hampden Park and Willingdon – which would have a massive impact on services and roads in Eastbourne – refused. Wealden is considering the application because the site is within the parish of Willingdon and Jevington but abuts Eastbourne to the south east. Mr Tutt wanted just a few minutes to talk to Wealden councillors about the knock on effect of so many new homes on already over stretched schools, transport routes, health facilities, even water supplies and sewers that Eastbourne and, more specifically Hampden Park, will bear the brunt of. It is in fact a development in Wealden but all the impact wholly falls on Eastbourne with absolutely no benefit to our town whatsoever and certainly no financial coppers of council tax income being brought to Eastbourne council. I hope our local planners and councillors have memories like elephants and should Councillor Standley ever want to come to our planning committee to express his concerns over a development in Eastbourne that will place tremendous pressure on Wealden’s resources, he will be given exactly the same treatment and been told a resounding no.

While we are on the subject of planning, here’s hoping Eastbourne councillors will listen to officers, the public and Historic England on Tuesday night and allow the vast majority of the gold coloured painted domes to remain on Eastbourne Pier. If they give the go ahead, there are strict conditions attached and pier owner Mr Gulzar must surely remember that if he so much as looks at another pot of gold paint without the right permissions from history groups and the council, he will find himself in very hot water and any sympathy or gratitude from the public for tarting the seafront landmark up disappearing.

This is a bit of a public service announcement but please remember that even though Beachy Head Road is closed between Warren Hill and Birling Gap for the next eight weeks, contractors have said properties like the pub and Countryside Centre will be accessible from one end of the diversion or another.

There’s so many congratulations, love, hugs and best wishes to send this week as lots of people are celebrating and partying. The lovely Joe and Heather McDonagh are celebrating their golden wedding anniversary on Saturday, Salvation Army community development worker Pauline Peagam is marrying Mal in the afternoon and my lovely learned friend and Eastbourne Rugby Club stalwart John Feakins is having a knees up to celebrate his 67th plus VAT special birthday. Finally this week, good luck to Alex O’Niell, deputy manager at the Lamb in Old Town, who is leaving Eastbourne for pastures new and heading to Australia for an extended trip.

