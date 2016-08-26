CAROLINE ANSELL MP - I wish all our students the very best

As I write this week’s column, it is now just 24 hours before Eastbourne and Willingdon’s GCSE students get to see their results, there may be a sleepless night ahead in our mini heat wave…

Last week, I was absolutely delighted to join students and staff at Sussex Downs College for A-Level results day, as they celebrated their best A-Level results in five years!

This is great news for the college, local students and for our whole town.

As a former teacher, I remember this day well: the level of anticipation is electric, and the nervous energy is equally high.

The feeling goes beyond professional interest, or institutional pride – we’d be rooting for the students with everything we had.

As I looked out across the room of students, I saw the next generation of business leaders, teachers, solicitors (and maybe politicians!), and was so excited for them; as they all move on to new and different things, the world really is their oyster.

For many students, results day heralds confirmation of their university places.

It will see them on their way to a broader horizon, to new experiences, fresh challenges and different responsibilities.

This may mean moving away but it is my earnest hope and a passionate commitment to young people that I will work to make our home town a place of great work opportunities, vibrant community life at every age and stage and where they can build an exciting future.

Cheerio but be back soon!

The day always brings difficult news too.

Some young people will be disappointed by their results; to them, I’d say that it’s okay.

These grades do not define you as a person, they do not describe your character, and will not limit your boundless potential.

This is only one chapter of your life – go out there and write the next one.

Herald readers of different generations may just think back to this time in their life…

I wonder how many of us have not lived out many twists and turns in the road.

In my experience, life rarely pans out how you plan and very often, it proves to be so much better.

And as they say, it’s not how many times you fall, it’s how many times you rise.

I wholeheartedly congratulate the students and staff from all of our local schools and wish our students the very best as they take their next steps out into the world.’

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story CAROLINE ANSELL MP - I wish all our students the very best Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...