CAROLINE ANSELL MP: All change in Westminster?

Did you see coverage of the recent report into the renew programme of restoration and repair required for the Palace of Westminster?

The multi-billion pound programme, the committee suggested, may see MPs vacate the mother of all parliaments while years of works are undertaken.

In better news, it appears that great effort will be put in to make sure contracts are awarded and jobs and apprenticeships created in every corner of the United Kingdom to see these works done.

Although I dash about the place, easily clocking up my 10,000 steps a day along the corridors of power, I am still struck by where I work- a world heritage site no less.

But there’s no denying the need to take action to protect and preserve this truly extraordinary place for future generations; the buckets all around on rainy days tell their own story.

On that and just in case, did you know I’ve started a day coach trip to The Commons for local people to tour the palace and walk through the lobby with me.

All the details are on my website or call the office for more info.

It’s been so popular that we’re already fully booked for the next two but in light of the build works to come, you may like to put your name down!

And in more change, there may be more space on the green benches of the debating chamber once those build works are done.

The boundary commission has drawn up plans that would change constituency boundaries and reduce the number of MPs by 50 to 600. The plans will undoubtedly prove controversial but surely it’s fair that each seat has a similar number of voters?

Eastbourne and Willingdon is unchanged in the redraw of the political map.

We’re already at the target number of voters and the commission wouldn’t look to split the borough of Eastbourne.

In Ian Gow’s days this Eastbourne constituency stretched as far as Hankham, testament to our town’s growth.

There’s been talk too of a change in direction on plans for Hinkley nuclear power station but the change which has caught the public imagination this week and as ever, divided opinion, is the proposal to change a 1990s education policy.

This proposal would allow schools to select pupils based on their academic ability.

I am looking forward to studying the green paper in detail on this!

