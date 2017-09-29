College is looking to former pupils to help inspire current generation

Hailsham Community College is seeking former students who can inspire the current generation to academic success and career confidence.

The College, in Battle Road, is one of 900 state secondaries and colleges across Britain which have worked with the education charity Future First to harness the talents and experience of alumni to support current students through ‘old school tie’ networks.

The school wants to contact former students in established careers and recent leavers in further education, alumni who live nearby and those who have moved away.

Future First’s vision is that every state school or college should be supported by a thriving, engaged alumni community that helps it to do more for its students. More than 200,000 former students nationwide have already signed up to stay connected with their old school. They’re motivating young people as career and education role models, mentors, work experience providers, governors and fundraisers.

Natalie Chamberlain, Vice Principal: Aspirations and Ethos said: “A network of past pupils with all their valuable experience will be vital in helping us to broaden current pupils’ jobs horizons and equip them for the world of work. We are looking forward to working with Future First to develop this network and enable us to inspire our current and future students.”

Christine Gilbert, Executive Chair of Future First and a former Ofsted Chief Inspector, said, “Every state school student should have the opportunity to succeed in life after school, regardless of their background. If students see ‘people like me’ have succeeded, they are more likely to believe they can too. They work harder and have higher expectations of success. We want more schools to see the benefits of using their alumni as a powerful resource.“

Jennie Cole, Careers Education Coordinator at Hailsham Community College, is waiting to hear from former students on colej@hccat.net. Former students can also register with Future First by clicking the “For former students” link on the website www.futurefirst.org.uk.

For further information visit www.futurefirst.org.uk.