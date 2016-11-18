College building in Eastbourne named in memory of teacher

Sussex Downs College in Eastbourne has officially opened a centre named in the memory of a beloved teacher.

The ceremony took place at the Kevin Diett Construction Centre, named after the former Brickwork course leader, of Hastings, who sadly died of cancer earlier this year.

The Construction Team said they felt it a fitting tribute to Mr Diett to name the centre after him.

His family, including his wife Veronica, two sons, daughter, and grandchildren attended the opening with College staff including Principal and Chief Executive Mike Hopkins.

Veronica Diett cut the ribbon to officially open the centre.

She said, “Kevin would be so humbled by this. He loved working here, loved his students and enjoyed coming to work every day.

“I hope the College has continuing success in Brickwork, bringing in students who come to learn and be prepared for the workplace.”

Nigel Edwards, Course Leader in Brickwork at the College, said, “Naming this building the Kevin Diett Construction Centre was a must do for us.

“It’s great to be joined by Kevin’s family and students past and present. One student I spoke to earlier said they never saw Kevin without a smile on his face.

“He was a great man, without a shadow of a doubt. The students who are here today are here because of Kevin. He created this. His students have gone on to earn money and build people’s houses and extensions.

“Kevin led people to perfection and that is why this sign is here; everybody who goes through the door knows this.”

A commemorative brick is displayed at the Construction Centre entrance beneath the new sign.

The event, which took place on on Tuesday (November 15), was organised by Construction Administrator Suzanne Underdown.

A spokesperson for the College said this was a fitting tribute to a well-loved and dearly-missed member of staff.

