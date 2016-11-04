Coca-Cola truck comes back to Eastbourne this Christmas

The holidays are coming...back to Eastbourne again this festive season.

The Eastbourne unLtd Chamber Of Commerce is delighted to announce that the Coca Cola Christmas truck tour will be coming to Eastbourne this year on December 17 (12pm-8pm).

Coca Cola truck in Eastbourne

Christina Ewbank, chief executive of Eastbourne unLtd said, “Last year, more than 10,000 families had their photo taken outside the iconic red truck.

“Ever since, I’ve had businesses, visitors and residents contact me asking when Coca-Cola are coming back. Thanks to the team’s hard work, I’m delighted to confirm that Coca Cola will once again be stopping in Eastbourne on Saturday 17th December.”

“It’s a real tribute to the hard work of the Chamber team that they have come back to our town. The reception the town gave them last year was overwhelming – and this year – I’m sure will be even bigger. After all, it’s the final weekend of both Neon Noel and the Bandstand Christmas market so the town will be buzzing!”

The Coca-Cola Christmas truck, which features in the company’s television advertising, is always a sign that the festive season has arrived.

2016 is the 21st anniversary of the iconic ‘Holidays are Coming’ film.

Tim Cobb, president of the Eastbourne unLtd said, “The 17th of December will be the perfect day for many families – a visit to see Santa at the Christmas Market along with some fantastic last minute Sussex gifts, followed by a photo with the iconic Coca-Cola truck and then concluding with the mind blowing Neon Noel in Grove Road.

“And you won’t even have to walk, with Stagecoach providing a vintage bus service between all the events! Eastbourne this year will be the place to celebrate Christmas.”

The truck will again be parked on Terminus Road, outside Debenhams.

This year, the experience will also include a winter wonderland tour before a photo is taken.

If you would like to show your support for the Coca Cola Christmas bus tour coming to Eastbourne this year you can use the hashtag #holidaysarecoming and refer to the official Coca Cola twitter page @cocacola_gb

Further information on the truck tour can be found at www.holidaysarecoming.com/trucktour