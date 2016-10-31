Class A drugs found in raid at Eastbourne retirement complex

A quantity of Class A drugs have been found in a police raid at a retirement complex in Eastbourne.

Officers raided Granville Court in Granville Road on Wednesday morning (October 26) and two people were arrested after the find.

A spokesperson at Sussex Police said, “As part of an investigation into the street supply of crack cocaine and heroin, police visited a property in Granville Road and recovered a quantity of Class A drugs.

“Two people, a man and a woman, have been arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply. Enquiries are on-going.”

Granville Court is a complex of flats for the over 55s.