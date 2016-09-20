Clarkson’s Beachy Head advert airs on TV

Jeremy Clarkson SUS-160920-152117001

TV presenter Jeremy Clarkson’s advert which was filmed at Beachy Head last month was aired on television last night.

Clarkson filmed on private land at Shooters Bottom near Birling Gap for the 30 second commercial for Amazon’s Fire TV Stick, a streaming media device.

