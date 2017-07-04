Circus By The Sea is launched

A new charity is on a mission bring all the fun of the circus to the people of Eastbourne.

Having received a small grant from the Big Lottery, Circus By The Sea will be appearing at events and green spaces around the town, giving residents the chance to give circus play a go.

Trustee Miz Wells said, “Circus play is a fun activity for friends and families. We would particularly love to see older members of the community joining in.

“It doesn’t matter if you turn up alone or with friends, our instructors will be on hand to help you get started and introduce you to other participants.”

The next Circus Jam event will be from 2pm to 4pm at Hampden Park on the woods side of the lake, where you will find equipment for juggling, plate spinning, diabolo and a whole range of other fun skills to try.

Circus By The Sea will also be at Old Town Fete on July 22 and in Gildredge Park on August 6. E-mail info@sweetcircus.net for details.